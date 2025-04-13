Erin Foster Hints at ‘Nobody Wants This’ Cameo in Season 3

Erin Foster might show up in an episode of the hit Netflix series “Nobody Wants This” — if she or her sister Sara, the show’s executive producer, can come up with the right character and storyline.

While speaking to People at the 2025 Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala, Erin, who created the series for the streamer, said, “I always thought that it’d be fun to do that, but I never created a character that I thought was the perfect character.”

“Maybe season 3, [sisters] Morgan [Justine Lupe] and Joanne [Kristen Bell] go on sabbatical and then it’s us,” her sister offered to which Erin answered, “Oh, we just replace them.”

“Nobody Wants This” was inspired by Erin’s actual life with her husband Simon Tikhman. The series follows the love story of rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) and agnostic sex podcaster Joanne (Bell) as they navigate religion, culture, and trying to build a relationship that has legs.

Erin married Tikhman in 2019 after converting to Judaism.

Netflix renewed the series for a second season in October 2024. “It’s a dream to be working on ‘Nobody Wants This.’ Erin is the rare creator with a crystal clear voice and a genuinely collaborative spirit. I am a true fan of Erin’s show and also feel so lucky to be back in a room with two of my favorites, Bruce Kaplan and Sarah Heyward from ‘Girls,’” Executive producer Jenni Konner said at the time.