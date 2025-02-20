Leighton Meester to Guest Star in ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2

Leighton Meester will make a guest star appearance in “Nobody Wants This” Season 2.

Meester, who is best known for starring in “Gossip Girl” and is star Adam Brody’s real-life spouse, will play the middle school nemesis of Kristen Bell’s Joanne, who crosses paths with Joanne as an adult, according to Netflix. Miles Fowler will also guest star in Season 2 as Lenny, a member of the Matzah Ballers who gets set up with Morgan (Justine Lupe).

Brody and Meester will reunite on-screen in “Nobody Wants This” Season 2 after previously appearing together in “The Oranges,” “Single Parents” and “River Wild.” Brody is also set to appear in an episode of Meester’s new show “Good Cop/Bad Cop,” which premiered Feb. 19 on The CW.

Beyond “Gossip Girl,” Meester’s credits include “The Roommate,” “That’s My Boy,” “Country Strong,” “How I Met Your Father” and “EXmas,” while Fowler is known for “Bottoms,” “The Resident” and “A Man on the Inside.”

“Nobody Wants This” centers on the love story between Joanne (Bell), an outspoken sex podcaster, and Noah (Brody), a rabbi freshly out of a long-term relationship, who struggle to resist their electric connection due to the repercussions their relationship might kickstart in their inner circles.

In addition to Bell, Brody and Lupe, “Nobody Wants This” stars Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, Tovah Feldshuh, Stephanie Faracy and Emily Arlook, among others.

After debuting on Netflix in late September, “Nobody Wants This” became an instant viewership hit, scoring 15.9 million views overall during the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6.

The Erin Foster-created show was renewed for a second season in October, with “Girls” executive producers Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan named as executive producers and co-showrunners for Season 2. Foster will continue to executive produce “Nobody Wants This” Season 2 alongside president of Jenni Konner Productions Nora Silver, Steve Levitan and Bell.

Writing for Season 2 began shortly after the greenlight, and production is expected to start soon as well, with Tohn, who has been upped to a series regular role, telling Deadline that filming begins on March 2.