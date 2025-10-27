‘Nobody Wants This’ Creator Erin Foster Sets Destination Wedding Rom-Com Series at Hulu

“Nobody Wants This” creator Erin Foster has set her next rom-com project at Hulu with a new series centered on a destination wedding.

Foster will write and executive produce the new project alongside Adam Countee (“Downforce”), while Sara Foster, who also serves as an EP on “Nobody Wants This,” is attached to executive produce. Countee, who is currently under a TV deal at 20th Television, sold the project to Hulu and 20th Television, ensuring that the project will remain at Disney after 20th Television-backed “Nobody Wants This” landed at Netflix.

The series is described as “a sweeping, epic ensemble romantic comedy that follows a group of couples and singles to a lavish, extravagant destination wedding where their stories intersect and collide over the course of one very long weekend,” per the official logline.

The project, which is currently untitled, will also be executive produced by 3Arts’ Oly Obst and Tom Lassally.

The new series comes at a high point for the Fosters, with the second season of “Nobody Wants This” launching last week. The show, which stars Kristen Bell as agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and Adam Brody as hot rabbi Noah, was largely inspired by Erin’s own experience of marrying into a Jewish family, and became a culture sensation and ratings hit. Viewership numbers for the Season 2 debut will be available on Tuesday.

