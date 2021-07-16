‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ Earns $1.2 Million at Thursday Box Office

“Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” Columbia Pictures’ psychological horror sequel, earned $1.2 million in Thursday night previews at the box office from early shows starting at 3 p.m. in 2,382 locations. The film will open on approximately 2,815 screens this weekend.

The second “Escape Room” film is projected by Sony to earn $7-8 million in its opening weekend, which would be a good start on a budget of $15 million.

For reference, the first “Escape Room” movie from 2019 ultimately grossed $155 million at the worldwide box office. It made $2.3 million in its Thursday preview start in 2019 and would go on to open to $18.2 million.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is also opening this weekend both in theaters and HBO Max, but did not open in Thursday night previews.

“Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” is directed by Adam Robitel and is the story of six people unwittingly trapped in a series of dangerous and deadly escape rooms. In order to survive, the individuals have to slowly uncover what it is they all have in common, discovering that they’ve all played this dangerous game before.

The film’s story is by Christine Lavaf and Fritz Bohm, with a screenplay by Will Honley and Maria Melnik & Daniel Tuch and Oren Uziel. Neal H. Moritz is producing, and the executive producers are Adam Robitel, Karina Rahardja, Philip Waley. The film stars Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel and Carlito Olivero.

The “Escape Room” sequel currently has a 41% score on Rotten Tomatoes.