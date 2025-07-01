ESPN Promotes Andy Green to Vice President of Nontraditional Productions

ESPN has promoted Andy Green to the newly created role of vice president of non-traditional productions (NTP).

In his new role, Green will oversee the full scope of tens of thousands of live events on the sports network’s linear and digital platforms, as well as packager services and ESPN’s comprehensive school control room project.

He will continue to serve as the key liaison between the college sports production team and ESPN’s 26 conference partners, driving content execution strategy across more than 29,000 live events and nearly 300 school control rooms annually. His responsibilities will include operational planning, staff management, and strategic collaboration with stakeholders to enhance audience reach and create new revenue opportunities.

“Andy’s promotion is a recognition of his long-standing leadership in school and digital productions and his instrumental role in developing ESPN’s non-traditional production ecosystem,” production senior vice president Meg Aronowitz said in a statement. “Throughout Andy’s tenure at ESPN, he has always been someone who looks to innovate and enhance, and that will serve him and his team well as we continue to grow our NTP business.”

In his more than two decade tenure with ESPN, Green has held a variety of roles, including associate producer, graphics manager and producer for high-profile properties such as MLB, NBA Draft and college basketball. After briefly leaving the company to serve as a producer at WWE from 2012 to 2013, he returned to ESPN in 2014, where he’s been based in the Charlotte office.

Following his return, Green played a central role in the early years of SEC Network. He was named senior managing producer in 2017 and led the SEC school control room project, later adding oversight of the ACC school control room project in 2019. He was subsequently promoted to coordinating producer in 2022.

“Stepping into this role is an honor that resonates deeply,” Green said. “Having been part of this journey from the very beginning, I’m proud to now lead the mission that first inspired us. I’m committed to pushing boundaries, strengthening conference relationships, and guiding a team that carries forward the vision and purpose at the core of Non-Traditional Productions.”

Green’s promotion comes as ESPN is preparing to launch its direct-to-consumer streaming service this fall, which will package the sports network’s programming with fantasy sports integrations, enhanced statistics, betting features and e-commerce.

