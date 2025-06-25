ESPN Renews Media Rights Deal With Premier Lacrosse League

Sports

The sports network will also take a minority equity stake in the organization

Premier Lacrosse League
CHESTER, PA – SEPTEMBER 15: Maryland Whipsnakes Attack Adam Poitras (51) drives to the net during the Premier Lacrosse League Cash App Championship between the Maryland Whipsnakes and the Utah Archers on September 15th, 2024 at Subaru Park in Chester, PA. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN has renewed its media rights deal with the Premier Lacrosse League and plans to take an equity stake in the organization.

The five-year deal, which will begin in the 2026 season, encompasses all PLL regular season, all-Star, playoff and championship games, as well as Maybelline’s Women Lacrosse League games and future PLL and WLL drafts.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with the Premier Lacrosse League and expand our commitment to the ascendant sport by bringing the recently launched Women’s Lacrosse League to ESPN,” Rosalyn Durant, the network’s vice president of programming and acquisitions, said in a statement. “This renewal reflects our dedication to showcasing the best in lacrosse, growing the game across all levels and delivering world-class competition to fans year-round.”

Alongside the pact, ESPN has also made a minority equity investment in PLL. Representatives for PLL did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment on how much the stake is worth, while ESPN declined to comment.

Premier Lacrosse League co-founder and CEO Mike Rabil said the renewal is a “major milestone for the continued rise of both the PLL and WLL.”

A small group of demonstrators protests outside the entrance of Dodger Stadium (Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)
Read Next
Dodgers Commit $1 Million to Immigrant Families Amid LA ICE Raids

“It underscores the momentum behind both our men’s and women’s leagues and the demand from a growing, passionate fanbase — unlocking new opportunities for our players, partners and fans alike,” he added.

Fellow PLL co-founder and president Paul Rabil also noted how the renewal and minority investment “speaks volumes about the future of lacrosse.”

“Together, we’re not only bringing the best in professional lacrosse to more fans, more often, but we’re building a model for how modern sports leagues can grow – with equity, innovation and access at the center,” he said.

All PLL and WLL games will stream on ESPN+, with select games also presented across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

The Lakers, just sold in a record-setting deal, acquired star Luka Doncic via a midseason trade (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
Read Next
Sold! The Lakers Remain Hollywood's Team as Sale Sheds a Tie to a Storied Past

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

Comments