ESPN Renews Media Rights Deal With Premier Lacrosse League

ESPN has renewed its media rights deal with the Premier Lacrosse League and plans to take an equity stake in the organization.

The five-year deal, which will begin in the 2026 season, encompasses all PLL regular season, all-Star, playoff and championship games, as well as Maybelline’s Women Lacrosse League games and future PLL and WLL drafts.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with the Premier Lacrosse League and expand our commitment to the ascendant sport by bringing the recently launched Women’s Lacrosse League to ESPN,” Rosalyn Durant, the network’s vice president of programming and acquisitions, said in a statement. “This renewal reflects our dedication to showcasing the best in lacrosse, growing the game across all levels and delivering world-class competition to fans year-round.”

Alongside the pact, ESPN has also made a minority equity investment in PLL. Representatives for PLL did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment on how much the stake is worth, while ESPN declined to comment.

Premier Lacrosse League co-founder and CEO Mike Rabil said the renewal is a “major milestone for the continued rise of both the PLL and WLL.”

“It underscores the momentum behind both our men’s and women’s leagues and the demand from a growing, passionate fanbase — unlocking new opportunities for our players, partners and fans alike,” he added.

Fellow PLL co-founder and president Paul Rabil also noted how the renewal and minority investment “speaks volumes about the future of lacrosse.”

“Together, we’re not only bringing the best in professional lacrosse to more fans, more often, but we’re building a model for how modern sports leagues can grow – with equity, innovation and access at the center,” he said.

All PLL and WLL games will stream on ESPN+, with select games also presented across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.