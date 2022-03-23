The 40th anniversary screening of Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” at the upcoming TCM Film Festival will be a full-blown reunion.
The Turner Classic Movies Film Festival announced on Wednesday that actors Drew Barrymore and Henry Thomas are confirmed to appear alongside Spielberg and producer Kathleen Kennedy at the screening, which will be held on the opening night of the festival on April 21.
In keeping with this year’s festival theme “All Together Now: Back to the Big Screen,” director Michael Schultz and stars Glynn Turman, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Garrett Morris, and Steven Williams will introduce their seminal coming-of-age dramedy “Cooley High” (1975), about a group of teens in Chicago preparing for life after high school. In addition, stars Kevin Bacon, Paul Reiser, Steve Guttenberg and Tim Daly will celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Diner” (1982).
The festival runs from April 21 through April 24 in Hollywood, with TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz serving as festival host for the duration. Screenings and events during the Festival will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre Imax, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, the Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, and the El Capitan Theatre.
Tickets are on sale now. Additional talent set to appear includes:
- Writer-director-actor Warren Beatty for the film “Heaven Can Wait” (1978)
- Stars Lori Petty, Anne Ramsay, Ann Cusack, Megan Cavanagh, and Jon Lovitz to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “A League of Their Own” (1992)
- Actress Pam Grier for the iconic blaxploitation film “Coffy” (1973)
- Actress Jane Seymour for the film “Somewhere in Time” (1980)
- Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul for the 70th anniversary screening of “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952). Her mentor and friend Gene Kelly inspired her to become a dancer.
- Actress Aileen Quinn for the 40th anniversary of the film “Annie” (1982)
- Actress Margaret O’Brien, who played Beth in “Little Women” (1949)
- Writer David S. Ward and producers Michael Phillips and Tony Bill will discuss their Academy Award-winning caper film “The Sting” (1973)
- Actor Keith Carradine, a huge fan of James Cagney, for the film “Angels with Dirty Faces” (1938)
- Actor Topher Grace for the 40th anniversary poolside screening of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (1982)