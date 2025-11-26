‘Eternity’ Star Callum Turner Weighs in on That Ending and His Future in Rom-Coms

Note: Spoilers ahead for “Eternity”

“Eternity” is a classic rom-com in just about every sense of the word, right down to being centered on a love triangle. In the end, Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) did make a choice between her two loves, but some fans might leave the theater wishing a throuple had been possible. Or, even better, wishing Joan had opted to be alone, leaving the men to find their own eternity together.

Alas, “Eternity” star Callum Turner doesn’t think that would’ve worked out for Luke and Larry. But he understands the instinct to consider that option.

“It’s interesting because, you know that ex-boyfriends, ex-girlfriends of people normally would get along, there’s a connection. There’s a connective tissue there,” he told TheWrap. “And that was something that I found really interesting. You know, what would I do if I had to battle it out for someone I loved, or had to spend time with my partner’s ex-boyfriend? It would be really difficult, but maybe we would get along. I don’t know!”

“And I think that’s what’s interesting about what [co-writer] Pat [Cunnane] did, it’s not straightforward. It’s not the usual. You know, the rivalry becomes a friendship.”

Directed by David Freyne, “Eternity” centers on Joan, who is reunited with her recently departed husband of 60 years, Larry (Miles Teller) in the afterlife. The thing is, Joan’s first husband Luke (Turner) is also there, and has been waiting for her for six decades after dying in the war in Korea. Now, Joan has to choose who to spend her eternity with, and there are a whole lot of options for the ideal afterlife.

This is your last spoiler warning, so head out now if you don’t want to know how things go.

At first, Joan opts to choose neither man and just be alone. But, at the encouragement of Larry, she joins Luke in eternity. The thing is, after some time there, Joan realizes she misses Larry and the life they had together, and escapes — with the help of Luke, don’t worry — to be with him. They escape to a defunct eternity that is a simple life.

Of course, among the eternity options was a bromance land, where men could spend their afterlives with their best friend. Luke and Larry develop an odd sort of friendship in the film, leading some to hope for that outcome.

“They were never gonna end up in bromance land, but in a different universe, maybe they could be buddies,” Turner admitted.

Alas, this means that Turner’s first entry into the rom-com genre ended in him losing the girl. Nonetheless, he still had a great time being part of the triangle.

“It’s stressful, but it’s liberating,” Turner said. “It’s really, it’s a different skill. It’s a different thing you tap into, and there’s a different cadence and rhythm and energy. And it’s nice to try things. I never want to be stuck in the same place. For my own self, I’ve got to keep trying new things and seeing what I can do. It’s OK if I fail and I’m not good at it, that’s fine. But I think in this one, I did a good job.”

Ironically, the “stressful” parts of “Eternity” made Turner swear his rom-com stint would be a one-and-done, but now he’s in production on “One Night Only,” where he’ll star opposite Monica Barbaro for Will Gluck. The story centers on a world where pre-marital sex is only legal for one night, and the duo must scramble to find someone to sleep with.

Turner can’t tease much, beyond the fact that “it’s really, really, really funny.”

“Eternity” is now in theaters everywhere.