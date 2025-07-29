A24’s ‘Eternity’ Trailer Has Elizabeth Olsen Choosing Between Miles Teller and Callum Turner in the Afterlife

Ready to spend some time with “Eternity?”

A24’s latest high-concept romantic comedy, which stars Elizabeth Olsen as a woman who, while in the afterlife, must choose between the man she spent her life with (Miles Teller) and her first love (Callum Turner), who died when they were young and has been waiting decades to see her again. The movie is premiering at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, before arriving in theaters in November. But you can watch the trailer right now, above.

Written by Pat Cunnane, “Eternity” appeared on the Black List of best unproduced screenplays back in 2022. In 2024, David Freyne was hired to direct (he also contributed to the script and has a writing credit). It was filmed last year, with Da’Vine Joy Randolph, John Early and Olga Merediz added to the cast.

The afterlife is always a fun setting for a movie, particularly a romance – things like “Defending Your Life,” the somewhat similar Prime Video series “Forever,” even “Ghost.” “Eternity” seems to have a nifty device where, when you die, you are returned to your younger self. (Turner’s character died during the war.)

A24’s fall offerings also include “The Smashing Machine,” starring Dwayne Johnson and directed by Benny Safdie and “Marty Supreme,” starring Timothée Chalamet and directed by Josh Safdie.

“Eternity” will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It’ll hit theaters in November.