This story about “The Last Movie Stars” originally appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine.

As actor-director Ethan Hawke was working on “The Last Movie Stars,” he showed a rough cut of the six-part Max docuseries about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward to his mom. She told him, “Well, you managed to make two of the greatest icons of my life completely human. Though I’m not sure if anybody’s gonna like that.” Although “The Last Movie Stars” is chock-full of clips from Newman and Woodward films (from “The Three Faces of Eve,” “Cool Hand Luke,” “The Verdict” and many, many more), the series beautifully folds in themes of family, betrayal, aging, grief and healing. We spoke with Hawke about his labor of love.

Ethan Hawke (Getty Images)

The series is so artful and impressionistic, but it’s also impressive as an act of profile journalism. What was that like for you?

Years ago I wrote a profile of Kris Kristofferson for Rolling Stone, and when I was doing that, I channeled those early Rolling Stone profiles by Cameron Crowe and Hunter S. Thompson that I enjoyed. They’d kind of inserted themselves into the story and so the point of view became clear. And there’s something about the admission of a point of view that always relaxes me as a reader.

So that was on your mind as you began this project?

Yeah, but one of the first problems to solve is the structure. Especially when you’re dealing, in this case, with two 50-year careers. How do you create an architecture for the audience so they feel it has a beginning, middle and end?

You discovered that in 1986, Newman had hired a screenwriter, Stewart Stern, to write his memoir. But after abandoning the book idea, Newman burned all the tape recordings.

Exactly. But all the transcripts were preserved. And I was fascinated by these tapes, which I didn’t have the audio for, so I started getting on Zoom during the pandemic with actor friends to have them read the transcripts. I would send these Zooms to my editor and we started cutting them into the doc, simply as placeholders, to have a framework. And strangely, I started seeing the architecture. It became clear, with all these different performers on Zoom, the story we were telling and who was telling it.

Was it always planned to be this length?

No, I was hired to do a two-hour documentary. But at a midway point, I went to the producers and said, “The problem with a two-hour film is that Paul and Joanne are so famous, that if we try to reduce their lives to two hours, it’s just going to be the high-water moments.” It could still be very good, like an A&E documentary about a famous person. But my worry was that it would rush by too fast. I thought it could be much more dynamic if we moved a little slower. So I sent a five-hour cut to Richard Linklater and asked him what hour or so he’d cut out of it. And he said, “It’s too short! Slow down more!”