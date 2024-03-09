Famed comic actor Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek,” “Best in Show”) was given his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, where he was joined by friends and family — as well as being reunited with his “American Pie” costar Jason Biggs.

With more than 40 years in the game as an actor and writer, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Levy with his own star on Hollywood Boulevard.

“If you know me at all, you know just how uncomfortable a day this is for me, knowing you have all uprooted your schedules to be here,” Levy said, thanking family and actor friends like his “Schitt’s Creek” wife Catherine O’Hara.

He went on to highlight the attendance of his grandson, who he said could be looking at fire trucks instead of attending the ceremony. And while his real-life son Dan Levy couldn’t be there due to filming a movie in Bulgaria, the elder Levy shouted out his “second son” Jason Biggs.

“My second son Jim is here from ‘American Pie,’ and I love the fact you’re here Jason,” Levy said to Biggs, who played his son Jim Levenstein in the 1999 comedy.

Levy opened his speech by talking about his start in the entertainment business and how remarkable of an attempt it was for someone from his background.

“Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is about as far from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, as you can get,” Levy said. “Nobody went into the entertainment business. It just didn’t happen in Hamilton in the 1960s. But, unfortunately, that’s when I got hooked on this business — 1961, when I performed for the first time on stage at Central High. It was a production of ‘The Taming of the Shrew’… I played the tailor.”

“I only had one scene, but I remember getting a few laughs in that scene that I’m sure Shakespeare had not intended,” Levy quipped, “but even then, the sound of audience laughter had a big appeal for me. That’s how I spent the next 50-plus years working comedy, playing comedy characters. How rewarding was that? A life spent making people laugh.”

Afterward, he thanked his wife Deborah Levy for always being his support system.

“You can’t have your name put on a star on Hollywood Boulevard without someone having your back,” Levy said. “Deb’s had mine for 47 years. So there would be no star today without you.”

Levy was awarded his star, which is in the Television category for his contributions over the years to TV, on Friday morning. It mark the 2,773rd star to join the historic Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 08: Eugene Levy attends the ceremony honoring him with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 08, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 08: Eugene Levy, Deb Devine, Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge attend the ceremony honoring Eugene Levy with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 08, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 08: (L-R) Eugene Levy and Jason Biggs attend the ceremony honoring Eugene Levy with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 08, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 08: (L-R) Steve Nissen, President and CEO, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Sarah Levy attend the ceremony honoring Eugene Levy with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 08, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)