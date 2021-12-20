‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Trailer: Rue Is Dragging Around a Suitcase Full of Drugs (Video)

Rue (Zendaya) is taking a mysterious suitcase with her everywhere she goes in the new trailer for “Euphoria” Season 2. And it turns out that suitcase is packed full of drugs, so that’s not a great place to find the recently relapsed teen heading into the HBO drama’s second season.

Apparently, it’s part of some kind of “amazing plan” that Rue had that she’s let Fezco (Angus Cloud) in on. In the very next scene in the trailer, a woman is seen standing in front of someone zipping up the suitcase Rue has been dragging around with her throughout the rest of the trailer, including to her drug-addiction support group meetings, showing that it is packed full of prescription bottles.

This woman asks someone just off camera if they are “ready to do some business” and then we see Rue in another scene looking, well, pretty concerned about something.

And it seems as if the suitcase isn’t going unnoticed — how could it when Rue is pulling it next to her on a bike — at least not by Rue’s sponsor, Ali (Colman Domingo), who says to her the “$64,000 question is, what’s in the suitcase?”

Meanwhile, Jules (Hunter Schafer) is back and asking Rue when she relapsed. Maddy (Alexa Demie) tells Kate (Barbie Ferreira) she thinks she’d look “so sexy” pregnant — and Kate asks her to please not get pregnant. Nate (Jacob Elordi) is interested in Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), who is dressed like a “country music star” and has “never, ever been happier.”

The trailer closes with a gun being cocked by someone and people counting down to midnight on New Year’s Eve — before a girl who has been hanging out with Fez and Rue has a very hard time grasping it’s “the new year.”

Watch the “Euphoria” Season 2 trailer above.

“Euphoria” stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

“Euphoria” is created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, who executive produces alongside Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. Kenneth Yu serves as a producer. Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss, and Julio Perez are co-producers.

The drama is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

“Euphoria” Season 2 premieres Jan. 9 on HBO.