Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint Tear Up in HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Trailer: ‘We’re Family’ (Video)

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint start to tear up while looking back in the first trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming “Harry Potter” 20th anniversary special.

In the video, which you can view above, the Golden Trio reminisce and get misty-eyed while thinking about the massive movie franchise they starred in throughout their childhoods, beginning with 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

“The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done, and there’s something so joyous about seeing everyone and [being] like, ‘It wasn’t, though,'” Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter himself, says in the trailer, which cuts between scenes from the eight-film franchise, based on the J.K. Rowling novels, and sit-down interviews with the cast.

“It’s a very heartwarming thing, ’cause I’ve watched you grow up and I’ve seen kind of every stage of your life,” Grint (Ron Weasley) says in a later moment, while sitting with Watson, who played Hermione Granger, and Radcliffe.

Watson adds in a voiceover of some particularly emotional iconic “Harry Potter” scenes: “When things get really dark and times are really hard, there’s something about ‘Harry Potter’ that makes life richer.”

“It’s a strong bond that we’ll always have,” Grint says to his co-stars, as they begin to tear up. “We’re family. And we will always be part of each other’s lives.”

The special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which was first revealed last month by the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service, will debut Jan. 1.

Per HBO Max, “the retrospective special invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson will reunite, together with other esteemed cast members and filmmakers across all eight ‘Harry Potter’ films. In celebration of the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,’ this unique television event includes brand new cast discussions, insights from the creative team behind the magic, and comments from creator J.K. Rowling.“

Other “Harry Potter” cast members featured in the special include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”) and Pulse Films (“Beastie Boys Story”).

The special is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London —The Making of Harry Potter.

