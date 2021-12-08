HBO Max revealed Thursday a first-look image from the set of “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”The highly anticipated retrospective special will premiere on the platform Jan. 1.

In the photo, the beloved trinity of friends, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) sit in socially distanced furniture on set, which looks to be one very special, very eventful Gryffindor common room.

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe (HBO Max)

Announced last month, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” reunites Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other esteemed cast members and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films for the first time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

The HBO Max special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, taking fans on a magical first-person journey through the much-loved canon film franchise.

Additional “Harry Potter” character icons joining the tribute include Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hargrid), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James and Oliver Phelps (The Weasley Twins), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) among others.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London—The Making of Harry Potter. The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”) and Pulse Films (“Beastie Boys Story”).