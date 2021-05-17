‘Euphoria’ Star Jacob Elordi to Lead Action Film ‘Parallel’ at Legendary

Jacob Elordi, best known for his roles in Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth” and HBO’s “Euphoria,” will star as the lead in an action film from Legendary called “Parallel,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Tom Green is directing the film, based on a screenplay by Steve Lightfoot, that takes place in a world where there are multiple parallel realities. And though the realities are unknown to most, visiting them is strictly illegal. The film also involves a love story amid the sci-fi action.

Jacob Elordi will reprise his role in “The Kissing Booth 3” for Netflix and in the second season of HBO’s “Euphoria,” and he recently finished filming Adrian Lyne’s “Deep Water” opposite Ben Affleck, for Twentieth Century and New Regency.

Green is the director of the British series “Misfits,” and he also directed episodes of the shows “Blackout” and “Kiss Me First.” Lightfoot is the showrunner on the Apple TV+ series “Shantaram” with Charlie Hunnam, and he also created the Netflix series “Behind Her Eyes” and was the showrunner on Marvel’s “The Punisher.”

Elordi is represented by Gersh, Fourward, Nicky Gluyas Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman. Green is represented by CAA and Management 360. Lightfoot is represented by WME and Sloane Offer.

Deadline first reported the news.