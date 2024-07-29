Olympics Commentator Dropped From Coverage After ‘Inappropriate’ Remark About Women’s Swim Team

 “You know what women are like, hanging around, doing their makeup,” Eurosport analyst Bob Ballard said after the Australian swim team took gold

Australian Women's Swim Relay Olympics in Paris
Bob Ballard, an Olympics commentator for Eurosport, was dropped by the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer following an “inappropriate remark” on-air following a women’s swimming event.

Ballard was live after the Australian female swim team took home gold in the  4×100 meter freestyle relay when he said: “You know what women are like, hanging around, doing their makeup.”

Colleague and former Olympian Lizzie Simmonds immediately called him out, saying, “Outrageous, Bob. Some of the men are doing that as well.” 

The clip went viral on social media and Ballard was dropped from his commentating role soon after. 

A statement from the broadcaster said: “During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

In a post on social media, Ballard addressed the scandal, writing it “was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone and, if I did, I apologize. I am a massive advocate of women’s sport. I shall miss the Eurosport team dearly and wish them all the best for the rest of the Olympics.”

Ballard has been reporting for decades, covering the Olympics for multiple European outlets over the years, including the BBC. 

Overview of the Trocadero venue, raindrops cover the lens, during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024
