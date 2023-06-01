Eva Longoria, LeBron James and Reba McEntire Among Honorees for NBCU News’ 2023 Inspiration List

Eva Longoria, LeBron James and Reba McEntire are among the 10 honorees for NBCUniversal News Group’s 2023 inspiration list, the media conglomerate announced Thursday.

In addition to Longoria, James and McEntire, NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC will honor the Webb Telescope Team, Susan Burton, Gary Sinise, Jane Goodall, El Paso Helping Hands, Mackenzie Scott and Yo-Yo Ma, who have been recognized for their positive impact across sports, entertainment, science and beyond.

The honorees will be celebrated during the “Inspiring America: The 2023 Inspiration List” primetime special, which will air on June 10 across NBC News and MSNBC. NBC News’ Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will host the third annual event and will be joined by journalists Craig Melvin, Gadi Schwartz, José Díaz-Balart and Melissa Lee.

This year’s special has also expanded with Noticias Telemundo hosting Spanish-language stand-alone special titled “Inspirando a América: Lista de Inspiradores,” which is co-hosted by Julio Vaqueiro, Arantxa Loizaga and José Díaz-Balart and will air Saturday, June 10 at 5 p.m. ET on Telemundo.

Shifting its attention to individuals driving change in the Hispanic community, this year’s “Lista de Inspiradores” honorees will feature Eva Longoria, Mónica Ramírez, María Teresa Kumar, César Rangel, Chef Ivan Clemente, Claudia Serrato, Susie Jaramillo and José Manuel Domínguez.

“Inspiring America,” which originally beginning as a series on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” will be extended through the NBC News Audio content as well as CNBC’s Business Day programming, which will spotlight business leaders including Bombas Founders David Heath and Randy Goldberg, Ariel Investments’ Mellody Hobson, Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya and “Shark Tank” entrepreneur Daymond John.

“Inspiring America: The 2023 Inspiration List” premieres Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MSNBC, and will be available to stream the following day on Peacock. “Inspirando a América: Lista de Inspiradore” will premiere June 10 at 5 p.m. ET on Telemundo.