Eve Hewson, Anne-Marie Duff Among Stars Joining Sharon Horgan in ‘Bad Sisters’ for Apple TV+

Sharon Horgan’s dark comedy for Apple TV+ has a name – “Bad Sisters.”

The series, described as a comedy and thriller, follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another, according to a logline from the streamer. And playing those sisters alongside Horgan are Eve Hewson (“The Knick,” “Behind Her Eyes”), Anne-Marie Duff (“Suffragette,” “The Salisbury Poisonings”), Eva Birthistle (“Brooklyn,” “The Last Kingdom”) and Sarah Greene (“Frank of Ireland,” “Dublin Murders”).

“Bad Sisters” is the first project out of Horgan’s first-look deal with Apple TV+ and her Merman production company.

Horgan is executive producer of “Shining Vale” on Starz, which is currently airing its first season, and whose cast features Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino. She was also behind Sarah Jessica Parker’s “Divorce” on HBO, and starred in and wrote/executive produced “Catastrophe,” which streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Claes Bang (“Dracula,” “The Northman”), Brian Gleeson (“Frank of Ireland,” “Peaky Blinders”), Daryl McCormack (“Good Luck to you, Leo Grande,” “Peaky Blinders”), Assaad Bouab (“Call My Agent,” The Pursuit of Love”) and newcomer Saise Quinn (“Monster”) feature as part of “Bad Sisters'” ensemble cast.

The show is produced by Merman productions and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Horgan is the executive producer and writer with Brett Baer & Dave Finkel (“New Girl,” “United States of Tara”). The show has been adapted from the Belgian series “Clan,” which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin (“Tabula Rasa,” “Professor T”).

Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman, while Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol (“Sound of Metal”) executive produce for Caviar. Joining Horgan, Baer and Finkel as writers are Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard.

Directors for the series include Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch and Rebecca Gatward.