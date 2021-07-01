James McAvoy-Sharon Horgan Dramedy ‘Together’ Acquired by Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has acquired the North American rights to Stephen Daldry’s latest film “Together,” a dramedy filmed during the pandemic that stars James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe”).

McAvoy and Horgan play a couple pushed to reflect on both themselves and their relationship amid the abundance of time and stress that the COVID-19 lockdown has presented them.

“Together” was written by Dennis Kelly and originally broadcast in the United Kingdom on BBC Two in June, but Bleecker Street now plans to release the film in U.S. theaters on August 27 with a video-on-demand debut to follow in September. The producers are Guy Heely and Sonia Friedman.

Daldry is a three-time Oscar nominee for his work directing “Billy Elliot,” “The Hours” and “The Reader.” His last feature was 2014’s “Trash” starring Rooney Mara and Martin Sheen.

“Stephen Daldry has brought together two of the most engaging performers to bring to life the story of a family going through what we all went through over the last year,” Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street, said in a statement. “The biting comedy, the never-ending uncertainty and the intense frustration of being stuck in quarantine are at the heart of Daldry’s finely attuned film about the complexity and importance of human connections.”

“Dennis Kelly’s urgent and universal story is so timely we want to get it to North American audiences as wide as possible and as quickly as possible. We’re thrilled to be partnering with our friends at Bleecker Street in rolling out this emotionally charged film this summer and spotlighting James and Sharon’s hysterically funny and poignant performances and Stephen’s pin sharp direction,” producers Heely and Friedman said.

“Together” is a BBC Film presentation of a Shoebox Films and Sonia Friedman production.

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.