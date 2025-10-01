‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ 30th Anniversary Special to Air on CBS in November

It’s been nearly three decades since CBS first invited audiences into the Barone living room, yet everybody still loves Raymond. So much so, the network has set an “Everybody Loves Raymond” 30th Anniversary Reunion Special to air in November.

Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, Sullivan Sweeten and series creator Phil Rosenthal will all take part in the 90-minute event.

Additionally, late co-stars Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle will both be featured thanks to a tribute from the cast, crew and special guests, who will offer candid conversations and “heartfelt reflections on how this dynamic duo redefined the roles of interfering mother-in-law and couch-potato dad into lovable pillars of the Barone family,” per the Wednesday announcement.

The original sitcom ran for nine seasons from September 1996 through May 2005, and won 15 Emmys across 69 nominations in that time.

“Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion” will be produced by Fulwell Entertainment, with Romano, Rosenthal, Rory Rosegarten, Eddy Yablans, Gabe Turner, Emma Conway and Eric Pankowski as executive producers.

The special is set to air Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.