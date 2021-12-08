The 2022 South by Southwest Film Festival has set the Michelle Yeoh sci-fi, action and comedy film “Everything Everywhere All as Once” as its opening night film for the 29th annual edition of the festival.

The film is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the Daniels), and it will make its debut on March 11, 2022 to kick off the festival in Austin Texas.

A production of Jonathan Wang, the Russ Brothers’ AGBO and A24, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” stars Yeoh as an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes. Since the music video directors Daniels previously made waves with their debut film “Swiss Army Man” — the film that starred Daniel Radcliffe as a farting corpse — that plot description is surely only the tip of the iceberg.

“We are thrilled to premiere Daniels’ latest work, which is fantastically inventive, entertaining, emotionally grounded, and crammed with the exceptional creativity that makes their projects so satisfying,” Janet Pierson, SXSW director of film, said in a statement. “Audiences are going to have their minds blown by this extraordinary feat of filmmaking.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film is executive produced by Ley Line Entertainment, IAC and Josh Rudnick.

The Daniels are best known for their music videos, and they previously won a Grand Jury Award for their music video for “Turn Down for What” for the DJ Snake and Lil Jon single. They also won a prize at SXSW in 2012 for the video for “My Machines” for the band Battles.

The full lineup for the SXSW film program will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The festival is back in-person and runs between March 11-20. A selection of films will also be available online to badge holders.