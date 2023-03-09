‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘The Fabelmans’ and ‘Yellowjackets’ Win Casting Society’s Artios Awards

Three films nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards were victorious at the 38th Artios Awards on Thursday, with “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” all being recognized by the Casting Society of America.

The dual-location events held in Los Angeles and New York City were the first in-person ceremonies for the Artios Awards in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Television winners from the evening included “Succession,” “Hacks,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Yellowjackets.”

See the complete list of winners below.

Feature Films

Animation: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” – Jessica Kelly, Kate Geller (Associate Casting Director)

Big Budget – Comedy: “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

Big Budget – Drama: “The Fabelmans” – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director)

Low Budget – Comedy or Drama: “Emily the Criminal” – Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali

Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama: “The Same Storm” – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Adam Caldwell, Karyn Casl (Associate Casting Director)

Studio or Independent – Comedy: “Catherine Called Birdy” – Nina Gold, Catriona Dickie

Studio or Independent – Drama: “The Banshees of Inisherin” – Louise Kiely

The Zeitgeist Award: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Sarah Halley Finn, Djinous Rowling (Associate Casting Director)

Television

Film, Non-Theatrical Release: “The Harder They Fall” – Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Marie K. McMaster (Associate Casting Director)

Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy: “Abbott Elementary” – Wendy O’Brien

Television Pilot and First Season – Drama: “Yellowjackets” – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)

Television Series – Comedy: “Hacks” – Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)

Television Series – Drama: “Succession” – Avy Kaufman, Lilia Hartmann Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

Live Television Performance Variety or Sketch – Comedy, Drama or Musical: “Annie Live!” – Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

Limited Series: “Dopesick” – Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)

Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action): “The Babysitters Club” – Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)

Animated Series: “Big Mouth” – Julie Ashton

Reality Series: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

Short Films

Short Film: “The F Word” – Rachel Reiss

Short Form Series: “State of the Union” – Kathleen Chopin, John Ort

Theater

New York Broadway Theater – Comedy or Drama: “Take Me Out” – Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

New York Broadway Theater – Musical: “Company” – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich

New York Theater – Comedy or Drama: (TIE) “Fairycakes” – Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

“Wish You Were Here” – Karyn Casl

New York Theater – Musical: “Trevor” – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman

Regional Theater: “School Girls: Or the African Mean Girls Play” – Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)

Los Angeles Theater: “A Christmas Carol” – Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

Special Theatrical Performance: “The Life” – Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

Theater Tours: “Six the Musical” – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate Casting Director)