Everyone everywhere is talking about “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The new film from the directing duo known as “Daniels” (best known for helming the Daniel Radcliffe/Paul Dano film “Swiss Army Man”) throws iconic actress Michelle Yeoh into the middle of a story traversing a literal multiverse, packed with surprises and jaw-dropping action along the way. After premiering to rave reviews at the South by Southwest film festival, audiences are now experiencing the magic for themselves.

You’ve heard the buzz, so how do you watch “Everything Everywhere All at Once?” Your complete guide below.

When Is ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ in Theaters?

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was released in a limited theatrical release by A24 on March 25, 200.

Is ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Streaming?

No. Right now “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is not streaming and is an exclusively theatrical release. However, as of April 8, the film is playing in theaters nationwide so it should be available to see in a theater near you. You can find a complete list of showtimes and locations here.

You can also pre-order the film on Digital here.

What Is ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ About?

A24

This wholly original film is described as a “hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes.” What starts out mundane soon turns epic, as the woman is visited by other versions of herself from across the multiverse.

Who Is in the ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Cast?

In addition to Michelle Yeoh, the film also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis.

What Michelle Yeoh Movies Are Streaming?

You can stream Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on Disney+, Yeoh’s iconic “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” on Peacock, the sci-fi film “Sunshine” on Paramount+ and “Crazy Rich Asians” on HBO Max.