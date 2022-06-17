Everything Everywhere All At Once

A24

How ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Hit the Indie Box Office Jackpot

by | June 17, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Taking in $86 million so far, A24’s biggest hit ever rode its gonzo premise has become the first big indie success of the COVID era

After three months of blowing the minds of moviegoers drawn in by its slow-burning buzz, A24/AGBO’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is winding down its theatrical run, heading to digital platforms as the first big indie hit of the COVID era even as specialty cinemas are still struggling.

With $85.7 million taken in globally – $63 million of which is domestic – the wild sci-fi adventure from the directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the Daniels) is now A24’s highest grossing film ever, topping the $50 million domestic total from Adam Sandler’s 2019 dramedy “Uncut Gems.” After the film’s wide expansion on April 8, when it took in $6 million, weekend totals didn’t drop below $3 million until the first weekend of June. Even now, the film’s current theater count of 1,474 locations is higher than its initial wide release of just 1,250.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

