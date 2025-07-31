Everything New on HBO Max in August 2025

HBO Max subscribers have plenty to look forward to with the August 2025 additions to the streamer.

For the movies, the big new releases include A24’s live-action fantasy film “The Legend of Ochi” and the Pedro Pascal-starring action film “Freaky Tales.” Other films added include “The Nun,” Alien: Covenant,” and “Barbershop.” On the TV front, the second season of the long-anticipated DC series “Peacemaker” begins toward the end of the month.

Below, you can find the full list of what’s new on Max in August 2025.

August 1

Alien: Covenant

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Couples Retreat (2009)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Enter the Warrior’s Gate

Get a Job (2016)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244

It Happened in Brooklyn

It’s Always Fair Weather

Jamboree!

Kung Fu Panda 2

Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A

Lili

Macao

Madame Bovary (1949)

Madame Curie

Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Millie

Miss Pinkerton

Mogambo

Mr. Skeffington

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Mrs. Parkington

My Favorite Wife

Neptune’s Daughter (1949)

New Moon (1940)

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Quo Vadis (1951)

Random Harvest

Roughshod

Rules Don’t Apply

Smarty

Stonewall

Storm over Wyoming

Survive the Night (2020)

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Life of Vergie Winters

The Long, Long Trailer

The Nun (2018)

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Racket (1951)

The Reluctant Debutante

The Water Diviner

Three on a Match

Till the End of Time

Two Weeks with Love (1950)

Union Depot

Unlocked (2017)

War on Everyone

Waterloo Bridge (1940)

Where Danger Lives

Yogi Bear (Movie)

You Hurt My Feelings

August 2

Deadliest Catch, Season 21

August 3

The Yogurt Shop Murders

August 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18

August 5

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills

“The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

“The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

August 6

Extreme Detailing

Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1

See No Evil, Season 14

August 7

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4

August 8

Freaky Tales

August 11

Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3

August 12

The Bus Driver: Britain’s Cocaine King

August 13

A Body in the Basement, Season 2

Chef Grudge Match, Season 1

The Woman King

August 14

Hop, Season 1D

Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God

August 15

Stand Up To Cancer

The Legend of Ochi

The Prince, Season 2

August 17

Mammals, Season 1

The House

The Serial Killer’s Apprentice

August 18

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1

August 19

“Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

August 21

Bargain Block, Season 5

Peacemaker, Season 2

August 22

The Heritage, Season 1

August 23

Abbott Elementary, Season 4

The Cleaning Lady, Season 4

August 24

Toad and Friends, Season 1C

August 28

Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1

August 29

Horses & Hangmen

Silly Sundays, Season 1C

August 31

Iyanu, Season 1B