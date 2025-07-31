Everything New on HBO Max in August 2025

HBO Max subscribers have plenty to look forward to with the August 2025 additions to the streamer.
For the movies, the big new releases include A24’s live-action fantasy film “The Legend of Ochi” and the Pedro Pascal-starring action film “Freaky Tales.” Other films added include “The Nun,” Alien: Covenant,” and “Barbershop.” On the TV front, the second season of the long-anticipated DC series “Peacemaker” begins toward the end of the month.
Below, you can find the full list of what’s new on Max in August 2025.
August 1
Alien: Covenant
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Couples Retreat (2009)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Enter the Warrior’s Gate
Get a Job (2016)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244
It Happened in Brooklyn
It’s Always Fair Weather
Jamboree!
Kung Fu Panda 2
Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A
Lili
Macao
Madame Bovary (1949)
Madame Curie
Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Millie
Miss Pinkerton
Mogambo
Mr. Skeffington
Mrs. Miniver (1942)
Mrs. Parkington
My Favorite Wife
Neptune’s Daughter (1949)
New Moon (1940)
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Quo Vadis (1951)
Random Harvest
Roughshod
Rules Don’t Apply
Smarty
Stonewall
Storm over Wyoming
Survive the Night (2020)
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Life of Vergie Winters
The Long, Long Trailer
The Nun (2018)
The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Racket (1951)
The Reluctant Debutante
The Water Diviner
Three on a Match
Till the End of Time
Two Weeks with Love (1950)
Union Depot
Unlocked (2017)
War on Everyone
Waterloo Bridge (1940)
Where Danger Lives
Yogi Bear (Movie)
You Hurt My Feelings
August 2
Deadliest Catch, Season 21
August 3
The Yogurt Shop Murders
August 4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18
August 5
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills
“The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
“The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
August 6
Extreme Detailing
Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1
See No Evil, Season 14
August 7
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4
August 8
Freaky Tales
August 11
Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3
August 12
The Bus Driver: Britain’s Cocaine King
August 13
A Body in the Basement, Season 2
Chef Grudge Match, Season 1
The Woman King
August 14
Hop, Season 1D
Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God
August 15
Stand Up To Cancer
The Legend of Ochi
The Prince, Season 2
August 17
Mammals, Season 1
The House
The Serial Killer’s Apprentice
August 18
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1
August 19
“Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
August 21
Bargain Block, Season 5
Peacemaker, Season 2
August 22
The Heritage, Season 1
August 23
Abbott Elementary, Season 4
The Cleaning Lady, Season 4
August 24
Toad and Friends, Season 1C
August 28
Bitchin’ Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1
August 29
Horses & Hangmen
Silly Sundays, Season 1C
August 31
Iyanu, Season 1B