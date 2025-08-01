Everything New on Netflix in August 2025

Summer is rapidly heading toward its end, but we’re not quite there yet. There’s still plenty of time to rot on the couch and watch Netflix.

And, like any new month on the streamer, there will be new options to choose from. Beginning August 1, new movies and shows will hit Netflix, including their next Sofia Carson-starring original, “My Oxford Year.” Of course, there will also be some comfort favorites, like “American Pie,” “Rush Hour” and more.

You can find a full list of what’s headed to Netflix in August below.

Aug. 1

“My Oxford Year”

“Perfect Match,” Season 3

“American Pie”

“American Pie 2”

“Anaconda”

“Clueless”

“Dazed and Confused”

“The Departed”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”

“Fire Country,” Season 2

“Groundhog Day”

“Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”

“Journey to the Center of the Earth”

“Jurassic Park”

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”

“Jurassic Park III”

“Megamind”

“Minions”

“Pawn Stars,” Season 16

“Rush Hour”

“Rush Hour 2”

“Rush Hour 3”

“Thirteen”

“Weird Science”

“Wet Hot American Summer”

“Wyatt Earp”

Universal Pictures

Aug. 2

“Beyond the Bar”

Aug. 5

“Love Life,” Seasons 1–2

“SEC Football: Any Given Saturday”

“Titans: The Rise of Hollywood,” Season 1

Aug. 6

“Wednesday,” Season 2, Part 1

Aug. 8

“Stolen: Heist of the Century”

Aug. 10

“Marry Me”

Aug. 11

“Outlander,” Season 7, Part 1

“Sullivan’s Crossing,” Season 3

Aug. 12

“Final Draft”

“Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy”

Aug. 13

“Love Is Blind: UK,” Season 2

“Fixed”

“Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians”

“Songs From the Hole”

“Young Millionaires”

Aug. 14

“In the Mud”

“Miss Governor,” Season 1, Part 2

“Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II The Ashes of Rage”

Netflix

Aug. 15

“The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies”

“Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser”

“Night Always Comes”

Aug. 16

“The Fast and the Furious”

“2 Fast 2 Furious”

“The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”

“Fast Five”

“Fast & Furious 6”

“Furious 7”

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

Aug. 18

“CoComelon Lane,” Season 5

“Extant,” Seasons 1–2

Aug. 19

“America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys”

“Titans: The Rise of Wall Street,” Season 1

Aug. 20

“Fisk,” Season 3

“Rivers of Fate”

Aug. 21

“The 355”

“Death Inc.,” Season 3

“Fall for Me”

“Gold Rush Gang”

“Hostage”

“One Hit Wonder”

Aug. 22

“Abandoned Man”

“Long Story Short”

“The Truth About Jussie Smollett?”

Noah LaLonde in “My Life With the Walter Boys” (CREDIT: Netflix)

Aug. 27

“Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives”

Aug. 28

“Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives”

“My Life With the Walter Boys,” Season 2

“The Thursday Murder Club”

Aug. 29

“Two Graves”

“Unknown Number: The High School Catfish”