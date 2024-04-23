Roadside Attractions has acquired “Exhibiting Forgiveness,” which had its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. The directorial debut of artist Titus Kaphar, “Exhibiting Forgiveness” stars André Holland, John Earl Jelks, Andra Day and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. Roadside Attractions will release the movie nationwide for the fall awards season.

Per the film’s official synopsis, “Exhibiting Forgiveness” is about “Tarrell Rodin (Holland), an admired American painter who lives with his wife, singer-songwriter Aisha (Day), and young son, Jermaine. His artwork excavates beauty from the anguish of his youth, keeping past wounds at bay. His path to success is derailed by an unexpected visit from his estranged father, La’Ron (Jelks), a recovering addict desperate to reconcile.”

“Titus has changed the world with his art, and this film will bring him a legion of new fans and delight the many who already love his work,” commented Roadside Attractions co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff in an official statement. “These are four jaw-dropping performances, which we have no doubt is the finest ensemble filmgoers will see this year.”

Kaphar added in his own statement, “Even the most extraordinary film in the world would remain hidden without the right distribution team; I’m so excited that our film has found its champion. Roadside has a reputation for bringing us unflinching movie experiences that center innovative and character-driven storytelling. I’m honored to have their support, and proud that ‘Exhibiting Forgiveness’ will become part of their outstanding portfolio.”

The renowned artist’s most recent documentary short, “Shut Up and Paint,” was shortlisted for the Academy Award in 2022.

A Hunting Lane, Homegrown, Shade Pictures and Revolution Ready production, “Exhibiting Forgiveness” was produced by Stephanie Allain, Derek Cianfrance, Jamie Patricof, Sean Cotton and Kaphar, with Claire Brooks, Stephanie Blackwood and Kim Coleman serving as executive producers, and Rachel Halilej, Natalie Renee and Michael VQ as co-producers. It also featured cinematography by Lachlan Milne, editing by Ron Patane and music by Jherek Bischoff.

“Exhibiting Forgiveness” is set to open in theaters this fall.