‘Extraction 3’ in the Works at Netflix

“Extraction 2” only just hit Netflix, but the streamer is already in development on a third film in the franchise. Star Chris Hemsworth broke the news on Saturday at Netflix’s Tudum live-fan event in Brazil, saying, “We’re already talking about ‘Extraction 3,'” at which point an “Extraction 3” logo lit up the screen.

“Extraction” was released in 2020 on the streamer, marking the feature directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, an acclaimed stunt coordinator who worked on the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. He returned to direct the sequel, which was released on Friday.

Joe Russo, co-director of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” wrote and produced “Extraction” and “Extraction 2.”

“Extraction 2” finds Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. Indeed, the sequel trades the sweaty Bangladesh landscape of the first film for snowy Georgia.

Hemsworth and Hargrave didn’t reveal any additional information on a possible “Extraction 3,” including whether Russo would return to write the script, but clearly, this is a franchise that’ll be center to Netflix’s original film slate moving forward.