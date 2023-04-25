New ‘The Flash’ Trailer Finds Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen Changing the Future (Video)

Barry Allen inadvertently changes the future when he goes back in time in the latest trailer for “The Flash.”

The superhero standalone film starring Ezra Miller is set to open on June 16, and will play at the Las Vegas convention two months before on Tuesday night.

“I went back in time to save my parents, “Allen says in the trailer. “But instead, I completely broke the universe.”

“Do you want to get nuts?” Keaton added. “Let’s get nuts!”

Warner Bros. Discovery also released a new one sheet for the “The Flash.”

The film is now part of the “Elseworlds” plan for the unified DCU going forward, meaning it’s not technically part of the cohesive storyline that DC Studios Chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are mapping out but could have ramifications and crossover potential in the future.

Gunn heralded the film and recently said, “I will say here that ‘Flash’ is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.”

“I watched ‘The Flash.’ I’ve seen it three times. It’s a very emotional movie,” Warner Bros. Discovery Chief David Zaslav added at the CinemaCon presentation. “You’re going to go through all the emotions. To me, it’s the best superhero movie I’ve ever seen.”

Starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash and inspired by the landmark comic “Flashpoint,” the film will see Allen travel across various multiverses, encountering other versions of himself as well as a version of Supergirl from an alternate timeline.

Additionally, the film also stars Michael Keaton making his return as Batman after nearly 30 years, as TheWrap first reported. Keaton first played Batman/Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 blockbuster of the same name, a critical and financial success that changed how superhero films were viewed — and paved the way for the genre’s future box office domination.

Keaton last played Batman in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” but quit the role during development of a third film after Burton was pushed out as director and replaced with Joel Schumacher, who took the series in a campier direction with 1995’s “Batman Forever” and its much-reviled 1997 follow up “Batman & Robin.”

But “The Flash” will disregard the latter two entries entirely, and explore what Keaton’s version of Batman has been up to since we last saw him.