Hannity Calrson fox news dominion

The Dominion lawsuit exposed Fox News' biggest hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson's real feelings around the election fraud theorists. (Getty Images/Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

Fox News vs. ‘A Face in the Crowd': How a 1957 Elia Kazan Movie Foretold a News Credibility Crisis

by | February 21, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

The Dominion lawsuit has revealed what Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham really think of their viewers

Sometimes life really does imitate art. And sometimes that art is a 66-year-old Elia Kazan movie that hardly anyone remembers anymore. 

I’m talking about 1957’s “A Face in the Crowd,” Kazan’s darkly brilliant mid-century media satire about an unscrupulous, guitar-strumming Arkansas drifter named Larry “Lonesome” Rhodes — played by Andy Griffith, in an early, pre-Mayberry starring role — who becomes a populist radio and television sensation by bamboozling his millions of adoring fans. 

Become a member to read more.

Benjamin Svetkey

