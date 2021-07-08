Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg Make Nice in Sun Valley Just After NY Times Takedown

Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg were seen happily walking together in Sun Valley, Idaho, just hours after The New York Times published an article about their declining partnership. (See the above photo, which was snapped Thursday afternoon.)

The article was written by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang, who have a book about Facebook, “An Ugly Truth,” due out next week. In it, the journalists detail some of the controversies and challenges the tech company has faced in the past five years, from misinformation to user data and privacy.

The book details how leadership decisions led to larger crises for the company, and how engineers were told to build tools encouraging people to spend the maximum time possible on its platform.

The Times’ article adapted from the forthcoming book on the tech giant, which pulled from more than 400 interviews with former and current employees. Those interviews and reporting reveal a picture in which Zuckerberg’s relationship with Sandberg became strained, especially during President Trump’s time in office.

But on Thursday, Zuckerberg and Sandberg looked unbothered in Sun Valley. The execs were among the many tech and media leaders who got together this week in Idaho for an exclusive, week-long conference where major deals have been made in the past. The annual event, run by investment firm Allen & Co., was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.