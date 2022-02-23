‘The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder’ Trailer Introduces the Extended Turner Family (Video)

Timmy Turner was an average kid that no one understood. Now, in the first trailer for “The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder,” we get to meet some other members of his family.

The new series, set to hit Paramount+ at the end of March, focuses on Timmy’s cousin, Vivian “Viv” Turner (Audrey Grace Marshall), and her new stepbrother, Roy Raskin (Tyler Wladis), as they navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help of the wacky fairies we know and love: Cosmo and Wanda.

Timmy himself will make an appearance in order to gift Cosmo and Wanda to the kids. And yes, he’s still wearing his classic pink hat. But, in place of his pink shirt, he’s wearing a Princeton sweatshirt — which might surprise fans of the original series, considering his relationship with school.

You can watch the full trailer for “The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder” in the video here and above.

In the new live-action series, Viv’s dad Ty Turner (Ryan-James Hatanaka) uproots their life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Raskin (Laura Bell Bundy), back in Dimmsdale. Apparently, Ty and Rachel got married, but Viv still hasn’t actually met her new stepmother and stepbrother.

Once they arrive, Timmy lets go of his longtime fairy godparents to help his cousin adjust to the strange town. Original voice cast Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris return to voice the (still animated) fairies.

Because he witnesses the fairy transfer take place, Roy also inherits them and the step-siblings are required take turns making wishes. Jorgen Von Strangle even makes an appearance in the footage — and obviously, he’s just as menacing as ever.

“The Fairly OddParents,” created by Butch Hartman, originally ran on Nickelodeon from 2001-2017 with 172 episodes. All 10 seasons of the original “The Fairly OddParents” are available to stream on Paramount+.

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder” is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. The series is executive produced by Christopher J. Nowak (“Danger Force,” “Henry Danger,” “Sam & Cat”), who also serves as showrunner, and Samantha Martin (“Danger Force,” “Henry Danger The Musical”).

Butch Hartman (“The Fairly OddParents,” “Danny Phantom,” “T.U.F.F. Puppy”) and Fred Seibert (“The Fairly OddParents,” “Adventure Time,” “Castlevania”) serve as executive producers. The pilot is directed and executive produced by Mike Caron (“Danger Force,” “Side Hustle,” “Henry Danger”).

All 13 episodes of the debut season will be available to stream beginning Thursday, March 31,