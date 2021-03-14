Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige sounded more optimistic about a potential second season of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” compared to “WandaVision.” But the studio, which until this year had only made movies, views any future seasons of its growing list of Disney+ series in much the same way as it does film sequels.

“It’s a funny question and it’s one that we obviously get asked much more in television because people expect it to be like what people know before. We really did approach it like we do the movies: We better make this great, because we won’t be able to do another one,” Feige said Sunday during a virtual press conference to promote the upcoming Disney+ series, which debuts Friday. “If we were able to do another one, there’s certainly ideas.”

“Falcon and The Winter Soldier” will be followed by two other series that feature returning MCU actors in “Loki” in “Hawkeye,” along with future projects that will debut new heroes including Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ironheart. Feige reiterated the overall plan going forward is for characters and storylines to bounce between Disney+ and the movie theater.

“They really will go back and forth between the Disney+ series and the movies,” he said. “Sometimes will be a Season 2, sometimes will be a feature.”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” reteams Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s James “Bucky” Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the aftermath of “Avengers: Endgame.” That movie ended with an elderly Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) handing Sam his shield and asking him to take on his mantle. The series also returns MCU veterans Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo, who will play the main antagonist. Wyatt Russell also debuts as John Walker/U.S. Agent, a character who ends up serving as a more militaristic version of Captain America in the comics.

Unlike “WandaVision,” which Feige revealed well before its premiere that it would have a direct tie-in to a future movie — in this case, Elizabeth Olsen will appear in “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” next year — there are no announced plans for either Mackie or Stan to reprise their roles in an upcoming project.

That doesn’t mean what happens in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” won’t have ramifications on the MCU, Feige said.

“The characters of Bucky and Sam are essential to the MCU — whatever they go through could and should have an impact on the MCU,” Feige said. “It is hard to navigate every fan theory that’s going to pop up. Not everything is going to be as world-shattering.”

He later added: “There can be character shifts that have massive, massive implications for the future.”

If Mackie has his say, he knows which future Marvel project he’d like to appear in: “I would really — Kevin — like to spend some time in the ‘Blade’ world.”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” premieres Friday, March 19 on Disney+.