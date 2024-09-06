At Long Last, the Box Office Should Have a Slump-Free Fall

For the past two years, movie theaters have struggled through deep droughts in September and October as they waited for end-of-year tentpoles like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and surprises like “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” to rescue them.

They won’t have to worry about that in 2024.

Between now and Thanksgiving, the release slate promises the most consistent batch of offerings that exhibitors have enjoyed since the pandemic began in 2020. It starts this weekend with a potential $100 million-plus opening for Warner Bros.’ “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” That will kick off a series of franchise sequels, animated offerings and specialty hopefuls that may not yield a billion-dollar hit, but should keep the market slump-free.