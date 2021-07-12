Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

Summer is just heating up and the broadcast TV networks are already looking ahead to the cooler months and when they will debut their new and returning series.

So far, only The CW and CBS have announced the premiere dates for their Fall TV programming, but ABC, NBC and Fox should be releasing their lineups before too long.

Below TheWrap has rounded up the debut dates for each of broadcast TV’s new and returning Fall TV shows. We will continue to update this list as more become available.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8 p.m. — The Neighborhood (CBS, season premiere)

8:30 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS, season premiere)

9 p.m. — NCIS (CBS, season premiere)

10 p.m. — NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS, series premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

8 p.m. — FBI (CBS, season premiere)

9 p.m. — FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, season premiere)

10 p.m. — FBI: International (CBS, series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8 p.m. — Survivor (CBS, season premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

8 p.m. — Penn & Teller Fool Us (The CW, season premiere)

8 p.m. — S.W.A.T. (CBS, season premiere)

9 p.m. — Magnum P.I. (CBS, season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

9 p.m. — Tough as Nails (CBS, season premiere)

10 p.m. — CSI: Vegas (CBS, series premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

8 p.m. — Young Sheldon (CBS, season premiere)

8:30 p.m. — United States of Al (CBS, season premiere)

9 p.m. — Ghosts (CBS, series premiere)

9:30 p.m. — B Positive (CBS, season premiere)

10 p.m. — Bull (CBS, season premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

9 p.m. — Nancy Drew (The CW, season premiere)

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

8 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, season premiere)

9 p.m. — World’s Funniest Animals (The CW, season premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

8 p.m. – Legends of the Hidden Temple (The CW, season premiere)

8 p.m. — The Equalizer (CBS, season premiere)

9 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, season premiere)

9 p.m. — Killer Camp (The CW, season premiere)

10 p.m. — SEAL Team (CBS, season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

8 p.m. — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, season premiere)

9 p.m. — Batwoman (The CW, season premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

9 p.m. — Legacies (The CW, season premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

8 p.m. — The Activist (CBS, series debut)

MONDAY, OCT. 25

8 p.m. – All American (The CW, season premiere)

9 p.m. – 4400 (The CW, series premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

8 p.m. — Walker (The CW, season premiere)

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

8 p.m. — The Flash (The CW, season premiere)

9 p.m. — Riverdale (The CW, season premiere)