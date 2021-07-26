'Masked Singer' Season 6 Gets 2-Night Premiere at Fox

"The Masked Singer" is getting even more over-the-top in its upcoming sixth season, with Fox revealing Monday the show will have its first two-night season premiere with the launch of Season 6 this fall.

According to the broadcast network, "The Masked Singer" will kick off Season 6 on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and air the second half of its supersized debut the following night, Thursday, Sept. 23. On both evenings, the smash-hit competition will be set in the 8 o'clock hour and followed by freshman singing contestant "Alter Ego," which is also getting a two-night debut.

Along with the announcement of "The Masked Singer's" whopper of a Season 6 debut, Fox released its full slate of fall premiere dates Monday, which you can see below.

"Masked Singer" fans who can't wait until Sept. 22 to get their first look at the sixth season can head over here to see TheWrap's exclusive sneak peek at the new episodes and hints about what the costumes will be.

As for "Alter Ego," this is what that series is all about, per Fox: From Fox Alternative Entertainment and executive-produced by Matilda Zoltowski (“Dancing with the Stars,” “World of Dance”), "Alter Ego" is a first-of-its-kind avatar singing competition series and the next iteration of the musical competition show. Lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, these contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen, creating their dream avatar Alter Ego to reinvent themselves, while showcasing their unique performance styles via motion capture technology. In "Alter Ego," talent and technology come together to create a singing competition unlike anything the world has ever seen. Some of the biggest names in music are set to join the judges table, including iconic singer/songwriter and seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette; actor, singer and television personality Nick Lachey; acclaimed Canadian producer, songwriter, singer and visual artist Grimes; and multi-Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and actor will.i.am. Emmy Award-winning personality Rocsi Diaz will host the musical spectacle.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1 (Season Five Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE BIG LEAP (new series)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

8:00-9:00 PM THE RESIDENT (Season Five Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM OUR KIND OF PEOPLE (new series)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Season Six Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ALTER EGO (new series)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Part Two)

9:00-10:00 PM ALTER EGO (Part Two)

FRIDAY (ONGOING)

8:00-10:00 PM WWE’S FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

SATURDAY (ONGOING)

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season 33 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM THE GREAT NORTH (Season Two Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS (Season 12 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (Season 19 Premiere)

THURSDAY, Beginning Oct. 7

8:00 PM-CC ET/ THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON FOX

5:00 PM-CC PT