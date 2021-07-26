Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows

We're still in the heat of summer but the broadcast TV networks are already looking ahead to the cooler months, when they will debut their new and returning series.

With the addition of Fox on Monday, NBC, ABC, CBS and The CW have now all announced the premiere dates for their Fall TV programming.

Below, TheWrap has rounded up the debut dates for each of broadcast TV's new and returning Fall TV shows.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8 p.m. -- The Neighborhood (CBS, season premiere)

8 p.m. -- Dancing With the Stars (ABC, season premiere)

8 p.m. -- The Voice (NBC, season premiere)

8 p.m. -- 9-1-1 (Fox, season premiere)

8:30 p.m. -- Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- NCIS (CBS, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- The Big Leap (Fox, series premiere)

10 p.m. -- NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS, series premiere)

10 p.m. -- Ordinary Joe (NBC, series premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

8 p.m. -- FBI (CBS, season premiere)

8 p.m. -- The Resident (Fox, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- Our Kind of People (Fox, series premiere)

10 p.m. -- FBI: International (CBS, series premiere)

10 p.m. -- New Amsterdam (NBC, season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8 p.m. -- Survivor (CBS, season premiere)

8 p.m. -- The Masked Singer (Fox, season premiere Night 1)

8 p.m. -- Chicago Med (NBC, season premiere)

8 p.m. -- The Goldbergs (ABC, season premiere)

8:30 p.m. -- The Wonder Years (ABC, series premiere)

9 p.m. -- Alter Ego (Fox, series premiere Night 1)

9 p.m. -- The Conners (ABC, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- Chicago Fire (NBC, season premiere)

9:30 p.m. -- Home Economics (ABC, season premiere)

10 p.m. -- A Million Little Things (ABC, season premiere)

10 p.m. -- Chicago PD (NBC, season premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

8 p.m. -- Law & Order: SVU (NBC, season premiere)

8 p.m. -- The Masked Singer (Fox, season premiere Night 2)

9 p..m -- Alter Ego (Fox, series premiere Night 2)

10 p.m. -- Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, season premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

8 p.m. -- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC, season premiere)

8 p.m. -- The Simpsons (Fox, season premiere)

8:30 -- The Great North (Fox, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- Supermarket Sweep (ABC, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- Bob's Burgers (Fox, season premiere)

9:30 p.m. -- Family Guy (Fox, season premiere)

10 p.m. -- The Rookie (ABC, season premiere)

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

10 p.m. -- The Good Doctor (ABC, season premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

9 p.m. -- La Brea (NBC, series premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

8 p.m. -- Station 19 (ABC, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- Grey's Anatomy (ABC, season premiere)

10 p.m. -- Big Sky (ABC, season premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

8 p.m. -- Penn & Teller Fool Us (The CW, season premiere)

8 p.m. -- S.W.A.T. (CBS, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- Magnum P.I. (CBS, season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

9 p.m. -- Tough as Nails (CBS, season premiere)

10 p.m. -- CSI: Vegas (CBS, series premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

8 p.m. -- Young Sheldon (CBS, season premiere)

8 p.m. -- Thursday Night Football (Fox, season premiere)

8:30 p.m. -- United States of Al (CBS, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- Ghosts (CBS, series premiere)

9:30 p.m. -- B Positive (CBS, season premiere)

10 p.m. -- Bull (CBS, season premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

9 p.m. -- Nancy Drew (The CW, season premiere)

8 p.m. -- Shark Tank (ABC, season premiere)

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

8 p.m. -- Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- World's Funniest Animals (The CW, season premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

8 p.m. -- Legends of the Hidden Temple (The CW, season premiere)

8 p.m. -- The Equalizer (CBS, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- Killer Camp (The CW, season premiere)

10 p.m. -- SEAL Team (CBS, season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

8 p.m. -- DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- Batwoman (The CW, season premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

9 p.m. -- Legacies (The CW, season premiere)

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

8 p.m. -- The Bachelorette (ABC, season premiere)

10 p.m. -- Queens (ABC, season premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

8 p.m. -- The Blacklist (NBC, season premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

8 p.m. -- The Activist (CBS, series debut)

MONDAY, OCT. 25

8 p.m. -- All American (The CW, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- 4400 (The CW, series premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

8 p.m. -- Walker (The CW, season premiere)

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

8 p.m. -- The Flash (The CW, season premiere)

9 p.m. -- Riverdale (The CW, season premiere)