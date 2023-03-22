Despite his claims that it would happen, twice-impeached former president Donald Trump was, in fact, not arrested on Tuesday — but, there is some movement expected to come from the grand jury on Wednesday, and Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but laugh at the fact that, of all days, Trump might get indicted for paying off an adult film star on Hump Day.

The “Tonight Show” host went on a tear about Trump’s possible arrest on Tuesday, first joking that it was being delayed just so “the courtroom sketch artist has enough time to load up on orange pencils.” Fallon also joked that the event is so highly anticipated, “Right now in Times Square, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are hosting the indictment countdown.”

“Yeah, Trump will be formally charged tomorrow for his hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, ironically on … Hump Day,” Fallon said with a shrug. “Yeah I didn’t plan that! I didn’t plan that.”

While it’s not a guarantee that an indictment will come Wednesday, many expect it will simply because that’s when the grand jury is convening again and, at this point, all that’s left to do is decide whether criminal charges are necessary.

This case is just one of many ongoing investigations into the twice-impeached former president, and stems from a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels in 2016. According to the adult film star, she received that money in return for staying quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump.

Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has repeatedly testified that, though the money technically came from him, he was reimbursed by Trump, and only paid it at the instruction of his then-employer. Trump has denied this, while also denying that the affair ever happened.

Of course, even if Trump is charged on Wednesday, Fallon noted that he isn’t expected to be taken into custody until next week.

“Yeah, apparently Trump signed up for the government’s ‘Charge now, pay later’ option,” he joked.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.