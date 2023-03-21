Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump is convinced he’s getting arrested on Tuesday and, though he may be calling it a “witch hunt,” among other things, Jimmy Fallon thinks there might be at least one aspect of getting apprehended that Trump is going to enjoy.

During his monologue on Monday night, Fallon joked that Trump actually deserves some credit for his Truth Social post announcing his arrest on Saturday, saying that “it’s not often that everyone sends out a ‘Save the Date’ for their own arrest.” Of course, it’s worth noting that’s Trump’s claim was not officially confirmed by authorities, or even by anyone on his own team.

In his post on Saturday, Trump wrote that “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

“First of all, at least he’s finally admitting he’s the former president,” Fallon joked. “That’s progress. Progress! Baby steps.”

Looking at the actual process of an arrest, Fallon added that, given the scenario that led to the charges he might be indicted on, Trump will like being patted down.

“Trump is not excited about being arrested, fingerprinted or asking for bail. But he is excited to get frisked,” Fallon said. “Yep, police are gonna be like ‘You have the right to remain silent…now, but also, in general. Just think about it! Just something to think about.'”

That said, the “Tonight Show” host also argued that there are easier ways for authorities to go about getting what they need.

“You know, if they want Trump’s fingerprints, they could have just looked at the Cheeto dust on his Diet Coke cans,” he mocked.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.