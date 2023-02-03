We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Fallon Jokes That Punxsutawney Phil Predicted ‘6 More Weeks of Classified Documents Being Found’ (Video)

The ”Tonight Show“ host also drags dear Phil as ”the George Santos of the groundhog world“

| February 3, 2023 @ 7:31 AM

NBC

Another Groundhog Day has come and gone, and alas, Punxsutawney Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter. But according to Jimmy Fallon, that’s not all the famous rodent predicted Thursday.

Fallon said that Phil also got political, predicting another month and a half of dealing with classified document discoveries.

“That’s right, this morning Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of classified documents being found,” Fallon joked to kick off his monologue.

Speaking more seriously on the groundhog’s prediction, the “Tonight Show” host noted that he’s read that Phil is only correct in his prediction about 40% of the time — which is just enough to get him a job offer at Weather.com.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Shocked When Fallon Seems to Forget Her Name: ‘We’ve Known Each Other This Long!’ (Video)
Also Read:
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Shocked When Fallon Seems to Forget Her Name: ‘We’ve Known Each Other This Long!’ (Video)

With only a 40% accuracy record, Fallon added that the furry creature reminds him of a certain congressman, who continues to face calls to resign because of his own accuracy track record.

“Yeah, you can’t trust Punxsutawney Phil,” Fallon warned. “He’s basically the George Santos of the groundhog world.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon poked fun at Quebec’s Groundhog Day celebration, which actually turned somber as it was announced that their groundhog, named Fred, died before he could make his prediction.

“Every parent is like, ‘What are you doing?! Just buy another groundhog and say it’s Fred!'” Fallon exclaimed.

Fallon Suggests Biden ‘Created’ Classified Docs Scandal to ‘Humblebrag’ on Wealth After FBI Searches Beach House (Video)
Also Read:
Fallon Suggests Biden ‘Created’ Classified Docs Scandal to ‘Humblebrag’ on Wealth After FBI Searches Beach House (Video)

You can watch the full “Tonight Show” monologue in the video above.