Another Groundhog Day has come and gone, and alas, Punxsutawney Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter. But according to Jimmy Fallon, that’s not all the famous rodent predicted Thursday.

Fallon said that Phil also got political, predicting another month and a half of dealing with classified document discoveries.

“That’s right, this morning Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of classified documents being found,” Fallon joked to kick off his monologue.

Speaking more seriously on the groundhog’s prediction, the “Tonight Show” host noted that he’s read that Phil is only correct in his prediction about 40% of the time — which is just enough to get him a job offer at Weather.com.

With only a 40% accuracy record, Fallon added that the furry creature reminds him of a certain congressman, who continues to face calls to resign because of his own accuracy track record.

“Yeah, you can’t trust Punxsutawney Phil,” Fallon warned. “He’s basically the George Santos of the groundhog world.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon poked fun at Quebec’s Groundhog Day celebration, which actually turned somber as it was announced that their groundhog, named Fred, died before he could make his prediction.

“Every parent is like, ‘What are you doing?! Just buy another groundhog and say it’s Fred!'” Fallon exclaimed.

You can watch the full “Tonight Show” monologue in the video above.