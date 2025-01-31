5 Family-Friendly Spy Movies Like ‘Back in Action’

If there’s one thing that spy movies always drive home, it’s that having kids always complicates the job. But, some of those movies also show you that bringing kids into the world of spies can also be pretty funny at times.

Take “Back in Action,” now streaming on Netflix, for example. The film centers on two CIA operatives who take an opportunity to fake their deaths once they learn they’re having a baby. Years later, they now have two kids, and because of those teenagers, their cover is accidentally blown.

What follows is a very complicated, but cool family adventure. And, after seeing it, you might be looking for more movies like it. Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are five family-friendly spy movies like “Back in Action” that you can watch next.