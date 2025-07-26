‘Family Guy’ Sets Next Halloween, Holiday Specials at Hulu

“Family Guy” Halloween and holiday specials are returning to Hulu, with the former set to premiere on Oct. 6.

The Halloween special, dubbed “A Little Fright Music,” will see Brian and Stewie set out to write a hit after realizing there’s a shortage of quality Halloween songs. Peter and the guys also discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences.

The latest pair of specials follow “Peter, Peter Pumpkin Cheater” and “Gift of a White Guy,” which premiered in October and November, respectively. Details and a premiere date for the holiday special will be revealed at a later date.

The animated comedy, which first premiered in 1999, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.

Over the course of its run, the show has racked up numerous awards, including becoming the second animated series in television history to score an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of “Peter Griffin,” “Stewie Griffin,” “Brian Griffin” and “Glenn Quagmire”) was nominated for the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance and won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.

Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of “Lois Griffin”) won the 2018 Emmy Award in that same category and was just nominated in 2024. MacFarlane also was nominated from 2013 to 2015 won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Awards in the category, and was nominated again in 2018.

In addition to MacFarlane and Borstein, “Family Guy” stars Seth Green and Mila Kunis. MacFarlane executive producers alongside showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Patrick Meighan and Alex Carter.The series is a 20th Television Animation production

Season 24 of “Family Guy” will premiere in 2026 on Fox and stream on Hulu.