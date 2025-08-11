Fandom Launches New Predictive Ad Targeting Product Momentum | Exclusive

Fandom is leveling up its product suite with a new AI-driven ad-targeting solution designed to help clients capitalize on predicted trends in entertainment and surround viral moments. The tool, called Momentum, comes out of FanDNA Helix, Fandom’s AI-powered data product.

“Fandom has the largest AI-powered ad platform in all of entertainment and gaming, and our clients have seen amazing results by utilizing Helix’s probabilistic AI targeting capabilities, including double digit increases across brand awareness and purchase intent,” Fandom Chief Revenue Officer Jeremy Steinberg said in a statement. “The difference between a good campaign and a great one is timing, cultural relevance and contextual alignment. By utilizing Helix’s performant insights and targeting capabilities, we give brands security in their investment decisions and the ability to lead trends, not chase them.”

Fandom uses its over 350 million monthly visitors and 50 million pages of content to analyze what’s trending in entertainment and gaming using actual fan behavior, but now with Momentum they can see in real-time what’s specifically popping around surprise or viral events.

In a conversation with TheWrap, Fandom’s VP of global business marketing Bethany Eppner pointed to “KPop Demon Hunters” as an example of a title that exploded in popularity without much pre-release indication that it’d be so in-demand – as opposed to a known hit like “Superman” or “Fantastic Four.”

“If you’re an advertiser, you have no idea what’s going to trend in the time that you’re running. If you work with us with Momentum, you’re going to be on the things that we know are going to trend, and then you’re also going to be in things that are building in real-time and surging,” she said.

During the same conversation, Fandom’s VP of platform strategy and partnerships Sara Livingston said Momentum is particularly helpful in tracking the behavior of Gen Z as brands work to win over these young consumers.

“Gen Z is all over the place,” she said. “When Gen Z is interested in this one aspect of ‘Grow Garden’ one week and next week they’re onto something else. We cannot be dynamically, manually changing our marketing for that.”

The predictive nature of Momentum, then, comes in handy when trying to figure out the next thing Gen Z will be obsessive over.

So how does it work? Fandom says its FanDNA Helix uses predictive AI to analyze trillions of behavioral signals, allowing advertisers to show up at the moment a piece of IP gains traction.

Since launch, FanDNA Helix has completed nearly 40 campaigns with most major entertainment and gaming studios.