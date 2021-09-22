‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Gets a Title, Moves Up to April 2022

The third “Fantastic Beasts” movie now has a title and a new release date, Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” will now open in theaters on April 15, 2022, moving up from its previously set release date of July 15, 2022.

David Yates directs the movie that has a script co-written by JK Rowling and Steve Kloves. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam, Katherine Waterston, Mads Mikkelsen and Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore.

The studio also revealed an official synopsis for “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which you can read below:

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram, Tim Lewis and JK Rowling are producing “Fantastic Beasts.”

The second “Fantastic Beasts” film, “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” opened in 2018 and made $654.8 million worldwide. The third film also replaced Johnny Depp as the villain Grindelwald with Mads Mikkelsen after Depp lost his libel suit in the UK.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is now slated to open on the same date as Universal’s animated family film “The Bad Guys” and Paramount’s adventure romance “The Lost City of D.”