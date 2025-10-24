Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Sets November Release Date on Disney+

Marvel’s First Family is coming home. Fans will officially be able to stream “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” on Disney+ starting November 5th.

Directed by Matt Shakman, who previously worked on Marvel’s first Disney+ series “WandaVision” (created by Jac Schaeffer), the film first released in theaters in July, and introduced Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn to the MCU.

The streamer revealed the news on Friday morning via social media, and you can see the poster below.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” kicked off Phase 6 of the MCU, and lightly set up the next major villain for the Avengers: Dr. Doom. He appears only briefly in the film, but 2026 will see the release of “Avengers: Doomsday,” and Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the franchise in the role.

It’s unclear how Marvel will execute the switch in characters for Downey, though the multiverse has been well-established at this point, so fans speculate that will come into play.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” saw a, well, fantastic opening weekend at the box office this summer, notching an industry estimated $117.6 million. But, it saw a sharp 66% second weekend drop to $40 million.

The story centered on the Fantastic Four as already-established heroes in their universe (notably, a different universe than the MCU main timeline, making the film a standalone so far). When Reed Richards (Pascal) and Sue Storm (Kirby) discover they’re having a baby, the family is ecstatic.

That is, until the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) shows up and warns that Earth is marked for death by Galactus (Ralph Ineson). The only thing that can stop him? A very personal sacrifice by the Fantastic Four (don’t worry, no spoilers here).

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” hit digital in September and 4k Blu-ray earlier this month. Now, anyone with a Disney+ subscription will be able to stream the film come November.