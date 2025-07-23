Where to Stream All the ‘Fantastic Four’ Movies

It’s no stretch to say that cinematic adaptations of the Fantastic Four have been off to a rocky start. The team has been brought to screen a few times already, with a 1990s film rendered culturally invisible and a 2015 franchise attempt doomed from the beginning. Although 2005’s “Fantastic Four” received a sequel, a planned third film ultimately burst into flames.

That brings us to “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” the fourth go at bringing Marvel’s First Family to the big screen. Directed by “WandaVision” helmer Matt Shakman, the film introduces the superhero team to the MCU in an alternate retro-futuristic 1960s landscape.

In the film, the team of Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/The Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) face off against the cosmic world-eating being Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his herald, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). It’s an iconic story from Marvel Comics — one that was already brought to film once back in 2007.

Before you see the Fantastic Four make their first steps into the MCU on July 25, read on to find out how you can stream every “Fantastic Four” movie so far.

20th Century Fox

Where can you stream the “Fantastic Four” movies?

Despite being some of Marvel’s most popular characters, it took nearly two decades for the MCU to bring the Fantastic Four into the fold. Like the X-Men, the Fantastic Four remained under the 21st Century Fox umbrella, with Marvel Studios unable to adapt the superhero team or any of their primary characters. This changed when Disney acquired Fox in 2019.

Now that Disney owns the superhero quartet, those looking to stream can find their movies in one place.

“Fantastic Four” (2005) — Disney+

“Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” (2007) — Disney+

“Fantastic Four” (2015) — Disney+

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (2025) – Headed to theaters first, but this one will also eventually stream on Disney+

All films are also available for digital and physical rental and purchase.

What is the other “Fantastic Four” movie?

In a bid to retain the cinematic rights to Marvel’s First Family, producer Bernd Eichinger teamed with legendary “Pope of Pop Cinema” Roger Corman to create a “Fantastic Four” movie in the early ’90s. Oley Sassone directed “The Fantastic Four” with a script by Craig J. Nevius and Kevin Rock, although the film was never released (according to Stan Lee, among others, the movie was never intended for release in the first place).

“The Fantastic Four” remains unreleased to this day, but copies of the movie have been in circulation for years and you don’t have to look too hard to find one of those copies online.

20th Century Fox

What are the “Fantastic Four” movies about?

“The Fantastic Four” (1994) and “Fantastic Four” (2005)

Both 1994’s unreleased “The Fantastic Four” and 2005’s “Fantastic Four” follow the same general setup for the team: a team of four scientists/adventurers/explorers ventures into space and is bombarded with cosmic rays that give them life-altering powers. Around the same time, they come into conflict with Victor Von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom. In the comics, Doom has a genius intellect, a country under his rule and the powers of a sorcerer. A metal mask hides his heavily scarred face.

2005’s “Fantastic Four” (directed by Tim Story) takes Doom away from Latveria and makes him CEO of Von Doom Industries. In the movie, Victor (Julian McMahon) goes on the spaceflight with Reed (Ioan Gruffudd), Sue (Jessica Alba), Ben (Michael Chiklis) and Johnny (Chris Evans), which leaves him with powers of his own. After being exposed to the cosmic rays, Victor begins to develop a metal skin and the power to manipulate electricity. Story’s first entry places a large emphasis on Ben Grimm, who struggles with his transformation into The Thing, as well as team leader Reed Richards.

“Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” (2017)

To date, 2005’s “Fantastic Four” remains the only film starring the team to receive a sequel. (The stars of “The First Steps” are confirmed to return in “Avengers: Doomsday,” but there’s no “Fantastic Four” specific sequel on the books as of this publishing.) 2007’s “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” sees the Four come into contact with the planet-devouring Galactus (in this film, a giant space cloud) and his herald, the Silver Surfer (portrayed physically by Doug Jones and vocally by Laurence Fishburne).

Like “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” “Rise of the Silver Surfer” draws heavily from the Galactus trilogy (“Fantastic Four #48-50”) by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm takes a larger focal point in this sequel, with his character developing the ability to swap powers with his teammates. This leads to a final fight, rendering Johnny with a mix of all four abilities — not unlike the classic Fantastic Four villain Super-Skrull.

“Fantastic Four” (2015)

The franchise rebooted in 2015 with Josh Trank’s “Fantastic Four” (spelled in marketing as “Fant4stic”). This movie adapts the team’s Ultimate Universe comic book origin, having them gain their powers during a trip to the Negative Zone rather than a space expedition. Victor Von Doom (Toby Kebbell) once again forgoes his traditional characteristics, replacing his metal mask with a spacesuit fused to his skin and his magical abilities of telekinesis. Like Story’s first movie, “Fantastic Four” largely focuses on Reed Richards (Miles Teller) as well as his relationship with Ben Grimm (Jamie Bell). Michael B. Jordan and Kate Mara star as Johnny and Sue Storm.

Julia Garner in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (Disney)

What is “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” about?

Matt Shakman’s new film places the team in an alternate universe — one where they’ve already been the Fantastic Four for (you guessed it) four years. The film again adapts the Galactus trilogy, this time with Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer Shala-Bal. In the comics, Shala-Bal is the lover of the traditional Silver Surfer, Norrin Radd.

Rather than portray Galactus as a cloud like “Rise of the Silver Surfer,” Ralph Ineson plays a comic-accurate version of the cosmic being in “First Steps.” He’s a giant, walking man in purple gear with a weird helmet. Shakman also introduces Franklin Richards to the mix, the child of Reed and Sue who eventually develops powers of his own and, in the film, becomes an interest of Galactus’.

This will also be the first “Fantastic Four” film to not feature Doctor Doom as a primary antagonist. Doom will soon be the villain in “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars,” played by Robert Downey Jr.

Will “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” be streaming?

Not yet! The film will release exclusively in theaters on July 25. As an MCU project, “First Steps” will likely soon join the other “Fantastic Four” movies on Disney+, though no date has been given yet.

“Captain America: Brave New World,” which released in February, is currently streaming on Disney+. “Thunderbolts*,” which came out in May, isn’t yet.

Watch the trailer for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”