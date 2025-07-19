‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Fawned Over by Fans, Film Press: ‘Return to Form for the MCU’

‘First’-responders were in high feather – even as studio-curated early screenings reactions go

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" (Credit: Marvel Studios)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" (Credit: Marvel Studios)

Early reactions to “Fantastic Four: First Steps” were unbendingly ecstatic, a firestorm of praise for rock-solid performances and no visible VFX flaws. In a word, they were fantastic. Finally?

First-wave social media reviews are highly curated affairs, with secret screenings populated by studio-picked reviewers and journalists whose history of positivity earns them a seat. But Saturday’s onslaught of fawning contained heaps of heartfelt hyperbole – and none of the usual tells that are sometimes coded into the language of disappointed genre fans (no one wrote “It was fun” … exclamation point).

Instead, the July 25 release earned descriptors like “masterpiece,” “magical” and “one of the best things Marvel has ever made.” Quite a feat for director Matt Shakman’s attempt at a “Fantastic Four” film, the first three (2005, 2007, 2015) of which were … “fun!” Right?

Fourth time’s the charm, perhaps.

Take a look at some of the early reactions below – it’s a Thing:

John Malkovich attends the "Opus" premiere during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. (Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Read Next
John Malkovich’s Red Ghost Cut From ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

Comments