‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Fawned Over by Fans, Film Press: ‘Return to Form for the MCU’

Early reactions to “Fantastic Four: First Steps” were unbendingly ecstatic, a firestorm of praise for rock-solid performances and no visible VFX flaws. In a word, they were fantastic. Finally?

First-wave social media reviews are highly curated affairs, with secret screenings populated by studio-picked reviewers and journalists whose history of positivity earns them a seat. But Saturday’s onslaught of fawning contained heaps of heartfelt hyperbole – and none of the usual tells that are sometimes coded into the language of disappointed genre fans (no one wrote “It was fun” … exclamation point).

Instead, the July 25 release earned descriptors like “masterpiece,” “magical” and “one of the best things Marvel has ever made.” Quite a feat for director Matt Shakman’s attempt at a “Fantastic Four” film, the first three (2005, 2007, 2015) of which were … “fun!” Right?

Fourth time’s the charm, perhaps.

Take a look at some of the early reactions below – it’s a Thing:

#FantasticFour Is a masterpiece. the visual effects and the score are a HUGE stand out. Galactus Is huge In IMAX. It’s emotional and gives you hope. It beats you off and doesn’t stop. STAY Until the END CREDITS. pic.twitter.com/jEvx7g7Ojt — deo (@frickyuu) July 19, 2025

#FantasticFour is an incredible movie. The first 60 minutes are fantastic but in general, the whole movie is honestly magical.



If you go into this movie with your expectations high- prepare for your mind to still be blown. It’s THAT good.



Also STAY around for the end credits❗️ pic.twitter.com/JJkWSOdofU — yoshi (@yoshiyshzey) July 19, 2025

#FantasticFour Quite possibly the best Marvel Studios film ever released. Absolutely loaded with talent and standout performances from Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn. If you thought the MCU died with Endgame, think again. Thoughtfully crafted and easily a genre-defining classic pic.twitter.com/nU8k7c7boC — george mckay (@harpersmedia) July 19, 2025

My #FantasticFour review:

It's propulsive, grade-A entertainment, fluent in political theory and cinema history, sexy and provocative, tight as a drum and thrillingly tactile. Bring tissues, but not because you're going to cry. pic.twitter.com/Jgi2PJBKhO — katie!! (@Takoberu2002) July 19, 2025

#FantasticFour First Steps is visually one of the best things Marvel has ever made. Parts feel like Interstellar & demand IMAX.



Galactus is awesome. Silver Surfer looks really, really good. VFX were often immaculate.



Cosmically and on Earth, Matt Shakman dropped a visual feast. pic.twitter.com/bDSiSTNif7 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 19, 2025

#FantasticFour is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Pedro Pascal — turns what could be a simple superhero movie into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. pic.twitter.com/yQ2EszFAcn — 4️⃣ (@upperupland) July 19, 2025

I have seen #FantasticFour !



The main 4 were excellently cast and radiate chemistry, their interactions are just as exciting as any action scene



Galactus and silver surfer are incredibly realized and bring serious stakes, something missing from recent mcu movies



a treat!! pic.twitter.com/ALhbipSAt8 — maddox 🦇 (@selinasboot) July 19, 2025

#FantasticFour isn't just fantastic: it's a triumph. Shakman's all-time direction & masterful score create a genre-defining retro-futuristic film, leading to a better, brighter & optimistic MCU. The 4 leads are everything we needed. Joseph Quinn's casting is generational. pic.twitter.com/548WpmAJue — 🔸 Juan* – Box Office Expert (@filmsbyJuan) July 19, 2025

#FantasticFour is visually stunning, stylish, self-contained, and easy to jump into. I had such a good time with this one. The retrofuturism is such a snack. My stand out is Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm babe I will die for you, you are perfect. pic.twitter.com/RlRgk6U83U — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) July 19, 2025