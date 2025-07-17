Disney+ Sets First-Ever Live Stream of Premiere Event With ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Marvel’s First Family finally joins the MCU officially on July 25th, but before they do that, they’ll hit the blue carpet at the film’s premiere a few days earlier. And, for the first time ever, fans will be able to stream that premiere event on Disney+.

They won’t be able to see the entire film, of course, but subscribers will get an exclusive sneak peek at the movie. Taking place at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, the livestream kicks off on Monday, July 21 at 7 p.m. PT, with a full replay available to stream following the event.

Viewers will be able to see interviews with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn, as well as additional cast members including Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Natasha Lyonne and more. Director Matt Shakman, producer Kevin Feige, executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, and composer Michael Giacchino will also hit the carpet at the premiere.

The livestream marks the first time Disney has ever given fans access to watching the premiere in real time, similar to an awards show, as opposed to seeing various pieces of coverage after the fact.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” brings the MCU back to New York, in a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world. Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Kirby), Ben Grimm/The Thing (Moss-Bachrach) and Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Quinn) must face their most daunting challenge yet: the devourer of worlds known as Galactus (Ineson).

Things get very personal when, as recently revealed in a trailer for the film, Galactus demands the first-born child of Reed and Sue in exchange for leaving Earth alone.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” hits theaters everywhere on July 25.