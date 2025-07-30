‘Superman’ Soars as the No. 1 Title Audiences Are Most Excited About for 7th Consecutive Week | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the seventh consecutive week, “Superman” holds the top spot. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” now in theaters, remains steady at No. 2. Buzz for the final season of “Stranger Things” moves it up to No. 3, swapping places with “Jurassic World Rebirth,” which slides to No. 4, three weeks past its release. Preseason excitement launches “NFL Football” onto the chart, making a strong return at No. 5.

“Sinners” slips one position to No. 6. The recently released Netflix original film “Happy Gilmore 2” lands at No. 7, in a rare top ten appearance for an SVOD original film. Anticipation for the Aug. 6 return of “Wednesday” keeps the series on the chart, landing this week at No. 8. The live-action “Lilo & Stitch” returns to the list at No. 9, while the recently released “Smurfs” movie joins at No. 10.

Weekly Top 10 (July 19-25)