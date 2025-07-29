‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Scores Netflix’s Biggest US Opening Weekend of All Time With 46.7 Million Views

It looks like there’s still a healthy appetite for “Happy Gilmore,” with “Happy Gilmore 2” debuting with the biggest U.S. opening weekend viewership of all-time for a Netflix film.

“Happy Gilmore 2” scored a whopping 46.7 million views in its first three days on Netflix, soaring to the top of Netflix’s most-watched English-language films list during the week of July 21 and becoming the most-watched title on Netflix during the week. “Happy Gilmore 2” now ranks as the highest opening for any Adam Sandler Netflix film ever.

The release of “Happy Gilmore 2” also boosted viewership for the original movie, with “Happy Gilmore” logging 11.4 million views during the week of July 21 as the week’s No. 3 most-watched movie.

Sandwiched in between “Happy Gilmore” and “Happy Gilmore 2” was “KPop Demon Hunters,” which took the No. 2 spot on the most-watched movies list with 26.3 million views in its sixth week. After its popular run, “KPop Demon Hunters” now ranks as the most popular Netflix animated film of all time.

On the TV side, Eric Bana-led “Untamed,” which scored a Season 2 renewal as it shifted from a limited series to ongoing, maintained its reign on the TV list with 26.1 million views during the week. True crime series “Amy Bradley Is Missing” took the No. 2 slot in its second week with 10.2 million views while Lionsgate TV-produced “The Hunting Wives” debuted to 5.2 million views in the No. 3 slot.

Next was “The Sandman” Season 2, which scored 3.3 million views in its fourth week on the list, and the July 21st installment of WWE’s Monday Night Raw, which scored 2.7 million views. “Ms. Rachel” scored 2 million views as the No. 6 most-watched TV show of the week, matching the viewership of “Critical: Between Life and Death,” while “Sirens” scored 1.8 million views and “Building The Band” scored 1.6 million views.